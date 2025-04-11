Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Exams might be top of mind, but they don’t have to take over your entire weekend. It’s just as important to carve out time for breaks, and this weekend brings a few easygoing opportunities to step back and recharge. From nostalgic live music to spring-themed activities and local markets, there are plenty of ways to destress without straying too far from campus.

Special Events

Indie Music Night

Date: April 11, 7 p.m.

Location: 35 University Ave. E., Unit 2, Waterloo

Cost: $10-$15

Distance: 20-min 201 bus ride from UW station

Maxwell’s Concerts & Events is hosting an indie music showcase on Friday, April 11, featuring local and regional acts including Maria Gabriella & Corduroy Blue, Dangerous Grooves, HouseCat, and Ayesha Ahad. This is a general admission event and could be a good option for those looking to unwind with live music at the end of the week.

ScrapFest in Kitchener 2025

Date: April 11-12, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: 35 University Ave. E, Unit 2, Waterloo

Cost: $17+

Distance: 40-min ION -ride from UW station

ScrapFest returns to Kitchener on April 11 and 12, offering workshops, a vendor marketplace, and extended crafting time for those into scrapbooking, stamping, or cardmaking. Located at The Aud, the event includes over 25 exhibitors and a 28-hour crop space for attendees to work on projects. Tickets start at $17, and VIP options are available for early marketplace access and added perks. While it’s geared toward papercraft enthusiasts, beginners can explore tutorials and discover new techniques as well.

Disco Fever, Live

Date: April 12, 8 p.m.

Location: 35 University Ave. E., Unit 2, Waterloo

Cost: $25

Distance: 20-min 201 bus ride from UW station

Maxwell’s is hosting a themed tribute night dedicated to disco music. The show will feature a live band covering hits by artists such as ABBA, the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Gloria Gaynor, with vintage costumes and choreography. The event is 19+ so don’t forget your ID. This event is a fun option for those in the mood for a nostalgic night out.

Schneider Haus Easter Egg-stravaganza

Date: April 12, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Schneider Haus National Historic Site, 466 Queen St. S., Kitchener

Cost: $7.53

Distance: 30-min ION ride from UW station

Schneider Haus is hosting a family-friendly Easter event on Saturday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include an egg hunt, seasonal crafts, bunny-themed games, a storytime in the historic kitchen, and a chance to see baby chicks. Children can also try natural dyeing techniques and plant a seed to take home. Visitors who collect a rainbow of eggs will receive a small treat, and those who find the golden egg can enter a raffle for a museum membership. This is an outdoor event, so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather—rain or, with any luck, sunshine.

Two of a Kind Artisan Market

Date: April 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. W.

Cost: Free

Distance: 20-min ION ride from UW station

Kitchener City Hall is hosting the Two of a Kind Artisan Market on Saturday. This one-day market will feature up to 50 local vendors selling handmade goods, with proceeds supporting Volunteer Waterloo Region and the MS Society of Canada. The event is free to attend and includes free parking. It’s a great event for those interested in local crafts or picking up a unique gift.