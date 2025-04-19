  • A promotional banner for "Princess Mononoke" featuring a character in front of a white wolf. Text reads "New 4K Restoration," "Princess Mononoke," and "April 4-9, Princess Cinemas" against a forest background.

Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Arsema Teka

| April 19, 2025

Easter weekend here, and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate around Waterloo. This weekend brings a lively mix of music, markets, and Easter-themed fun across the region. If you’re sticking around town, here are our top picks for the exciting adventures in Waterloo you won’t want to miss. 

  1. The Easter Egg-spress

Date: April 19, 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 

Location: 330 Farmers Market Rd. Waterloo 

Cost: $30  

Distance: 30-min ION ride from UW station 

For something a little whimsical, hop aboard a heritage train ride that takes you through scenic landscapes and straight into Easter festivities. The Easter Egg-spress includes an egg hunt at Waterloo Central Railway Park, where everyone can collect up to five eggs, along with a chance to win a festive prize basket. The ride continues to Elmira and back, all with the Easter Bunny along for the journey. It’s a family-friendly event and a fun way to enjoy spring—just be sure to dress for the weather, as parts of the day take place outdoors. 

  1. Easter in the Village

Date: April 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Location: The Village of St. Jacobs 

Distance: 300-min 19 bus ride from UW station 

The charming Village of St. Jacobs is celebrating Easter with a full day of activities, including a visit from the Easter Bunny, who’ll be handing out chocolate eggs and posing for photos between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Beyond bunny appearances, local shops will be offering in-store specials and Easter-themed surprises. It’s a great chance to explore this picturesque village and maybe even pick up a unique gift or treat along the way. 

  1. Uptown Waterloo Easter Egg Hunt

Date: April 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Location: Uptown Waterloo 

Distance: 10-min ION ride from UW station 

Uptown Waterloo is turning into an Easter playground with its annual Uptown Egg Hunt. Wander through participating businesses to collect treats, check out a live DJ, and enjoy fun extras like face painting, caricature drawings, and even a fire truck you can climb aboard. Swing by the Uptown BIA tent early as the first 50 visitors get a free tote bag. No need to register—just bring your own basket. 

  1. Taylor’s Story – A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Date: April 19, 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. 

Location: Maxwell’s Concerts & Events, 35 University Ave. E., Waterloo 

Cost: $40 

Distance: 15-min 19 bus ride from UW station 

If you’re a Swiftie or just looking for a feel-good concert, a tribute artist is bringing all the energy of a Taylor Swift show to Maxwell’s this weekend. This all-ages tribute features some of her biggest hits — from “Cruel Summer” and “Anti-Hero” to classics like “Love Story” and “22.” It’s a matinee performance, which makes it perfect if you’re looking for afternoon plans that won’t take up your whole night. You can expect a high-energy crowd and lots of singalong moments.

