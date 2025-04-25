Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

With finals wrapping up, the end of term is finally in sight. If you’re ready to decompress and enjoy a well-earned break, there’s a handful of events happening around Waterloo this weekend that might be just what you need. From art and live music to adorable pups, this weekend offers a laid-back way to ease out of the term.

1. Paws on Pavement

Date: April 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S., Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW station

This one is for all the dog lovers in Waterloo. This outdoor event in Waterloo Public Square brings together dogs, families, and local supporters for a day focused on pet wellness and community connection. Organized by the Humane Society, “Paws on Pavement” offers wellness checks by OVC students, a dog nail trim clinic, and free treats from the Pet Pantry. You’ll also find a food truck (Fo’ Cheezy), kid-friendly activities, and volunteers accepting donations in support of the Better Together campaign — a local initiative that helps keep people and their pets safe and supported. Whether you bring your own pup or just want to pet a few, it’s a casual, open space to learn more about local animal welfare efforts and how you can help.

2. Acrylic Landscape Painting Workshop

Date: April 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Copper’s Hobbies, 935 Frederick St., Kitchener

Cost: $15 + HST

Distance: 35-minute ION ride from UW station

Acrylic landscape painting can be explored for three hours with Richard Zajac, a long-time local artist whose works have been shown in galleries across Canada. This session is meant for beginners and those who paint landscapes alike, covering aspects such as composition, color, and light — useful whether rendering scenery or building backgrounds for other genres of art. Participants are required to bring their supplies (a list will be provided upon registration). People aged 16 and older are recommended; younger attendees (ages 11-15) may accompany a parent who is also taking the workshop.

3. Spring Thing Rock Show

Date: April 26, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: K-W Naval Association, 315 Weber St. N. Waterloo

Cost: $17.31

Distance: 15-minute 31 bus ride from UW station

Three local rock bands — Fire in the Valley, Something’s Always Flying, and Dana K & the Remedy — are teaming up for one big night at the K-W Naval Association. The venue, which is famous for its laid-back and intimate atmosphere, kicks off its opening at 6:30 p.m. while the music starts at 7 p.m. For those who are into live rock and would like something a bit different from the usual weekend, this one is worth considering.

4. Waterloo Potters’ Spring Sale

Date: April 26, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, 101 Father David Bauer Dr., Waterloo

Cost: Free — Lowest price starts at $5 to about $400

Distance: 20-minute ION ride from UW station

The annual Spring Sale hosted by the Waterloo Potters’ Workshop is one of the largest pottery showcases in the region, featuring handmade pieces by over 50 local artists. Items range from small, affordable finds (starting around $5) to larger gallery-style works — including functional dinnerware, garden décor, and sculptural pieces. From that perfect gift to a new mug or just a browse, this sale is the premier way to support local artisans and enjoy the breadth of ceramic arts. Everything is on display on the main floor of the rec complex’s new activity court. Parking is open.