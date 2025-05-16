Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

While the weather this May long weekend is forecasted to be wet and chilly, there are plenty of free events going on in Waterloo region to keep you distracted, including a fireworks display, two themed festivals, a dog show, a scavenger hunt, and a plant sale. Make the most out of the unofficial kickoff to summer with the following activities:

1. WEFTFest

Date: May 16-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. George Banquet Hall – 665 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $15

Distance: 40 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

The Woolwich Expressions in Fibre Traditions Festival (WETFest) will offer a world of creativity and craftsmanship, featuring talented local fibre artists with their quilts on display. Visitors are welcome to learn about local guilds, vote on their favorite quilt, and meet the diverse group of artists who sell supplies, art, and unique fashion designs. There will be a quilt display with a people’s choice award, sales tables, demonstrations and talks, a tearoom, and more than 25 fibre artists, designers and vendors booths.

The event also provides an opportunity to check out the Quilt of Belonging, a 120-foot collaborative textile project that portrays the rich cultural legacies of the First Peoples in Canada and every nation in the world at the dawn of the new millennium.

2. All Breeds Championship Dog Show

Date: May 17-19, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Aud, 400 East Ave. Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 40 minute ION ride from UW station

A fun-filled event that will feature hundreds of purebred dogs participating in agility trials and obedience trials on May 19. Vendors will have pet items available for purchase, and Purina ProPlan representatives will be available to answer any food-related questions.

3. Heritage Plant Sale

Date: May 17, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Region Museum – 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 55-minute ION ride from UW station

Some flower and vegetable varieties found in the gardens of the Doon Heritage Village will be available for purchase, while supplies last. The sale will take place in front of the greenhouse, located through Gate 1 off Homer Watson Boulevard. The event will raise money for the FRIENDS of the Waterloo Region Museums, a voluntary public foundation dedicated to the preservation of Waterloo Region’s history and cultures. No registration is required. Cash sales only.

4. KW Vintage Fest

Date: May 17-18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Uptown Waterloo – 60 King Street S., Waterloo

Cost: Free

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW station

Back for the third year in a row, the Vintage Fest will host two unforgettable days of vintage vibes, upcycled fashion, and nostalgia in uptown Waterloo. Hosted in collaboration with the Uptown Waterloo BIA, the parkade uptown will be transformed into a stacked market of vintage vendors, live music, classic cars, and more.

The event will include a hip hip workshop, fashion shows, a rooftop roller derby and an afterparty (free ticket required) from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. A full schedule and free tickets are available online.

5. Fireworks in New Dundee

Date: May 18, 4:30 p.m. until after dusk

Location: New Dundee Community Centre – 1028 Queen St., New Dundee

Cost: Free

Distance: 20 kilometres; ION ride from UW station to Elmira or Kitchener station, then bus or cab to New Dundee

The New Dundee Community Centre in Wilmot will host an event of spectacular fireworks, food, and fun. The night will also include live music from Erick Traplin, Doug Clayfield Trio, and Coty Robinson, as well as a beer tent and a midway. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks display at dusk.

6. Victoria Day Fun and Games

Date: May 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Region Museum – 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Cost: General admission cost

Distance: 55-minute ION ride from UW station

Also taking place at the Waterloo Region Museum will be a museum-wide scavenger hunt that allows visitors to explore the galleries. Also on offer will be competitive relay races, classic board games, and outdoor fun with patio games that will keep you entertained all day long.