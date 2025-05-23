Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Looking for different ways to unwind this weekend in Waterloo? The city offers multiple budget-friendly activities to help you relax and have fun. From attending free local events to discovering unique cultural spots, there’s something for everyone.

Dance Mix 90’s

Date: May 23 – 24, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: THE MUSEUM, 10 King St. W., Kitchener

Cost: $20.01

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Join THE MUSEUM for a groovin’ night of nostalgia, featuring an old school Music Video Dance, 90’s trivia, throwback activities, themed drinks and more. This is a 19+ event so don’t forget your ID. This event is a fun option for those who love dancing and are looking for a nostalgic night out!

2. Jabfung

Date: May 24, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: The Jazz Room, 59 King St. N., Waterloo

Cost: $30 + fees

Distance: 20 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Get ready for an evening with Jabfung as they take the stage at The Jazz Room! Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast or just looking for a night out with unforgettable music, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

3. The Grand Indian Food Fair

Date: May 24 – 25, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Kitchener City Hall, 200 King St. St. W, Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 27 minute ION ride from UW station

Get ready to come down to the biggest Indian food festival of the Waterloo region. Enjoy a diverse array of Indian street foods and traditional dishes, from sweet to spicy, prepared by local chefs and vendors. This free, family-friendly event offers a fun journey through India’s rich food and cultural heritage. Join them for a flavour-packed journey through the streets of India right here in Waterloo!

4. Summer Style Swap

Date: May 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON, Canada

Cost: Free

Distance: 35 minute ION ride from UW station

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is hosting an event that invites you to refresh your wardrobe while reducing waste. Bring any clean unwanted clothes, shoes, and accessories and leave with some new finds. Whether you’re looking to revamp your style or just want to declutter, the Style Swap is a fun, eco-friendly way to connect with others who love fashion!

5. Flower-Pounded Tote Bag Workshop

Date: May 25, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener, ON, Canada

Cost: $20 + HST

Distance: 35 minute ION ride from UW station

Join the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery for a hands-on Flower-Pounded Tote Bag Workshop! In this session, participants will learn the art of flower pounding and use real flowers such as pansies and daisies creating a vibrant floral design. Perfect for all ages and skill levels, this workshop uses art, nature, and sustainability in a fun environment. You’ll leave with a beautiful tote to carry or to gift to someone special.