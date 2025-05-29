Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

From exploring scenic parks and trails to attending free local events, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in Waterloo. With pleasant weather expected and partly sunny skies, it’s the perfect time to discover what Waterloo has to offer.

Taste of Summer BBQ Cooking Class

Date: May 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Kitchener Farmers Market, 300 King St. E.

Cost: $24.50

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Fire up your grill skills at the Taste of Summer BBQ Cooking Class with Chef Rob! This interactive session is perfect for food lovers who want to elevate their backyard barbecue skills. Learn expert tips for grilling meats, corn, and more in this hands-on workshop. After cooking, enjoy the delicious meal you’ve prepared alongside fellow food lovers. Perfect for anyone looking to level up their summer BBQ game.

2. Art Market

Date: May 30, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S.

Cost: Free

Distance: 20 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Discover unique handmade goods from local artists, crafters, and makers. Taking place in the Waterloo Public Square, this event invites students and residents to browse a wide variety of unique, handmade goods crafted by talented local artists, crafters, and makers. From handcrafted jewellery and pottery to original artwork and home décor, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy live music as you browse everything from jewelry to original artwork in a lively, creative atmosphere this weekend.

3. Bookfest

Date: May 31, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S.

Cost: Free

Distance: 20 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Come to Waterloo Public Square for Bookfest, a lively book fair featuring local authors across all genres and age groups. Enjoy live readings, meet the writers behind your next great read, and browse a wide selection of books for sale. Whether you’re into fiction, poetry, or children’s stories, Bookfest is the perfect spot to discover new stories and support the local literary scene.

4. The Right to Stay: A Charity Jazz Night

Date: June 1, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location The Jazz Room, 59 King St. N.

Cost: $39

Distance: 20 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music at The Right to Stay: A Charity Jazz Night hosted at The Jazz Room. This one-night-only concert brings together the soulful stylings of Stephen Preece & Friends as they perform a selection of beloved jazz songs. This special night supports a meaningful cause, using the power of live music to bring the community together in support of the right to stay. Whether you’re a jazz connoisseur or looking to enjoy a night of heartfelt performance, this is an event you won’t want to miss.