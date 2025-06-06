Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Check out the following events taking place right here in Waterloo Region this weekend.

Rock This Town – Encore

Date: June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Theatre of the Arts, Modern Languages. UW

Cost: $15 for movie ticket only, $25 for movie ticket, alcoholic or non alcoholic drink and snack

Rock This Town brings to life the exciting history of rock music concerts in the Waterloo region from the 1960’s and 1970’s, providing an insider’s look into the gritty reality of building the local live music scene. This 70-minute documentary features interviews with music business professionals plus performances by today’s musicians.

The film was produced by Betty Anne Keller (BA ’69), who will join each documentary screening to introduce the film and provide a question and answer session. The late Joe Recchia (BASC ’68, MASC ’71) and other special guests are featured in the film.

2. Canadian National Wildfowl Carving Championship and Wood Art Competition

Date: June 6-8, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E. Waterloo

Cost: Free on Friday, $10 for adults on Saturday and Sunday

Distance: 30 minute 202-bus ride from University Ave. / Phillip

The largest wood carving show in Canada will feature carvers coming from across Canada and the U.S. More than 500 carvings and wood art pieces will be on display, with skill levels ranging from beginner to master. In addition, there will be several seminars for craftspeople of all skill levels.

3. GLOW @ Tri Pride

Date: June 7, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park, 32 Dill St., Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance: 35-minute ION-ride from UW Station

Hosted by the UW Glow Centre, who will have a booth at the event. Celebrate love, identity and community at this exciting event. There will be music, performances, local vendors and good vibes. This is a space for everyone.

4. Broken Social Scene concert

Date: June 7, doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maxwell’s, 35 University Ave. E. Waterloo

Cost: $59

Distance: 15 minute 19 bus ride from UW station

The Broken Social Scene is a Canadian indie rock band that has achieved considerable success in the industry – including rave reviews from Pitchfork, invites to play Coachella and Lollapalooza, multiple June Awards and Letterman appearances, and name drops in Lorde songs. Check them out right here in Waterloo. Tickets are available on Ticketscene.