Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Looking to break away from your study routine and make the most of your weekend? Whether you’re into music, food, or community vibes. Waterloo has something lined up for you this weekend. Here’s your guide to affordable weekend adventures happening right now:

Pink Rodeo Drag Show

Date: June 13, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: THEMUSEUM, 10 King St. W.

Cost: $25

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Yeehaw meets Yaaas at the Pink Rodeo Drag Show! This high-energy event at THE MUSEUM blends country flair with fierce drag performances. Grab a few friends and head downtown for a night of sequins, sass, and seriously good vibes.

2. Dánae Olano concert

Date: June 13, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: The Jazz Room, 59 King St. N.

Cost: $30

Distance: 19 minute ION ride from UW station

Looking for something smoother? Catch Cuban piano master Dánae Olano bring her rich rhythms and soulful melodies to life at The Jazz Room. With its cozy, intimate venue, it makes the perfect chill night out.

3. Waterloo Region Tacofest

Date: June 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron St.

Cost: $75

Distance: 1 hour ION ride from UW station

Okay, this one’s a bit of a ride and splurge, but hear us out. With over a dozen taco vendors, local craft beer, and a lively atmosphere, Tacofest is a foodie’s dream come true. If you’re going to treat yourself this month, this is a worthy pick.

4. Open Streets

Date: June 14, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Willis Way & Waterloo Public Square

Cost: Free

Distance: 15 minute ION ride from UW station

This one’s for everyone. Open Streets transforms Uptown into a pedestrian playground filled with games, music, art, and pop-up activities. Bring your friends, family, or just your sunny vibes.