Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Emma Danesh

| June 19, 2025

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend without spending a dime? Whether you’re staying in Waterloo for the summer or just craving a mini getaway between classes, there’s no shortage of fun and affordable events happening this weekend.

  1. Sunset Sessions: Pop-Up Concert Series

Date: June 20, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Vogelsang Green, Kitchener

Cost: Free

Distance 26 minute ION ride from UW station

Kick off the weekend early with live music under the stars. Sunset Sessions brings local talent to downtown Waterloo for an intimate outdoor concert. Bring a blanket, grab some takeout, and enjoy a mellow summer evening with good music and good company.

  1. St. Jacobs Village-Wide Sidewalk & Garage Sale

Date: June 21, 10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: St. Jacobs Village

Cost: Free

Distance: 27 minute 19 bus ride from UW station

Take a quick trip to St. Jacobs for one of the largest community garage sales in the region. Browse through local treasures, antiques, books, and quirky finds all while supporting local families and shops. It’s a great place to find cheap home décor or vintage fashion.

  1. Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival

Date: June 21-22, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park, 32 Dill St., Kitchener 

Cost: Free

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Experience a world of culture without leaving the city! The annual KW Multicultural Festival returns with live performances, global cuisine, artisan vendors, and interactive cultural booths. It’s a way to celebrate community and diversity and a perfect excuse to grab some authentic street eats with friends.

  1. Bagels & Beats

Date: June 22, 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Poppy’s Bagel, 35 King St. S., Waterloo

Cost: Free (food for purchase)

Distance: 20 minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Grab a freshly made bagel, sip some cold brew, and enjoy a curated DJ set at Poppy’s Bagel. This chill pop-up event brings together food and music in a cozy uptown setting perfect for a casual Sunday vibe or a study break snack with friends.

