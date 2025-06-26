Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Looking to make the most of your weekend and celebrate Canada Day? Whether you’re sticking around campus or itching to explore beyond Ring Road, we’ve rounded up some amazing events that are fun, accessible, and best of all, free!

1. Food Truck Night

Date: June 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: All Saints Anglican Church, 400 Northfield Dr. W., Waterloo

Distance 18 minute 9 GRT bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free to attend, food is extra

Start the weekend early with a midweek food crawl. Food truck night brings a lineup of local food trucks together, including Berlin 95, SWAT, ish & chips and Beavertails, offering everything from burgers and tacos to sweet treats. It’s the ultimate way to try something new without committing to a pricey restaurant bill. Bring good vibes, an empty stomach, and maybe a picnic blanket to chill on the grass with friends.

2. Sunset Sessions: Pop-up Concert Series

Date: June 27, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Vogelsang Green, Kitchener

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Sunset sessions offer an open-air music experience in one of downtown Kitchener’s most charming green spaces. Local artists perform everything from acoustic sets to indie pop, and the atmosphere is perfect for relaxing after a long day of class. It is free and a great way to support the local music scene while enjoying a summer sunset.

3. Thrift in the Park

Date: June 29, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park Pavilion, 80 Schneider Ave., Kitchener

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Thrift in the park is the ultimate treasure hunt. You’ll find vintage fits, handmade jewelry, art prints, and all kinds of cool secondhand finds sold by local vendors. It’s held right in the heart of Victoria Park, so even if you don’t end up buying anything, you can still enjoy the scenery.

4. Roller Skating in the Square

Date: June 30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Carl Zehr Square, 200 King St. W., Kitchener

Distance: 30 min ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’ve ever wanted to roller skate under the stars with music playing and downtown lights glowing around you, now’s your chance. Carl Zehr Square turns into a retro skating rink every summer. It’s totally free, and you can bring your own skates or rent a pair. Even if you’re a beginner, the vibe is more fun than competitive.

5. Canada Day in Downtown Kitchener

Date: July 1, 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Carl Zehr Square, 200 King St. W., Kitchener

Distance: 30 min ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Celebrate Canada Day in the heart of the city with a full schedule of performances, food trucks, and family activities. The day kicks off at noon and ends with a big show around 10:30 PM. There’s plenty to do and see, it’s also a great excuse to throw on some red and white, grab your friends, and enjoy a classic Canadian summer moment.

6. Canada Day in Waterloo

Date: July 1, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Park, 50 Young St. W., Waterloo

Distance: 20-minute walk from UW Station

Cost: Free

Celebrate Canada Day here in Waterloo with local artists, food trucks, and giant games. Also features a booth for caricature portraits and henna tattoos. The main stage, located in front of the bandshell on the west side of Waterloo park, will feature the Waterloo Warriors Band, Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy, Sam Nabi, Undercover, Amanda Braam & The Paper Cranes, Xperience Muzic and Bodywaltz. A 100 piece LED drone show will light up the sky above the bandshell at 10 p.m.