Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Summer in Waterloo is seriously underrated, especially when you realize how many free events are happening right in our backyard. Whether you want to dance, eat, or just people watch, this weekend lineup is perfect for you. Garb your friends and make the most of these adventures.

1. Night Market

Date: July 3, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St. Waterloo

Distance: 18 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Kick off your weekend with a summer evening stroll through the night market. Expect handmade crafts. Local vendors, art, live music, and a chill atmosphere under the lights. It’s the perfect midweek plan if you want to look for unique finds, grab a snack, and feel like a main character in a Hallmark summer movie.

2. Salsa in the Square

Date: July 3, 7 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S., Waterloo

Distance: 14 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If your idea of fun is dancing, head over to salsa in the square. Whether you’re a total beginner or already have moves, this event is for everyone, no partner required. Instructors will guide you through the steps, and then the music kicks in for an open-air dance party. You’ll work up a sweat, meet some new people, and even impress your friends with your new salsa skills.

3. Cherry Festival

Date: July 5, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Cherry Park, Kitchener, 84 Strange St., Kitchener

Distance 27 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

This classic neighbourhood festival has been running for 50+ years, and it’s a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon. With live music, local food trucks, community booths, games, and of course cherry everything. There’s a real small-town vibe, and it’s a refreshing change of scenery from campus life. Bring a blanket, grab some lunch, and hang out under the trees.

4. Grand River Flamenco Fest

Date: July 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S., Waterloo

Distance: 14 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

This free salsa performance brings professional dancers and musicians to the square, turning downtown into a Spanish inspired celebration. Even if you’ve never seen flamenco live, you’ll be hooked by the music and energy. It’s a great way to soak up a unique cultural experience.