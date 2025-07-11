Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Summer in Waterloo is the perfect time to slow down, enjoy some sunshine, and finally do more than just binge-watch Netflix in your sweats. But between paying rent, textbooks, and your iced coffee habit, there isn’t always a lot left over for weekend plans. Luckily, our city has you covered with a lineup of events that are worth getting off the couch for. If you’re looking for something chill, fun, and budget-friendly to fill your days, here are some fun options to add to your calendar.

1. Bike Fair

Date: July 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Dana Porter Arts Quad

Cost: Free

Bring your bike in for a free tune up, win giveaways, and connect with campus and community partners for all your biking related questions. Hosted by the UW Cycling Club. The tune ups and giveaways are on a first come, first served basis.

2. Kultrun World Music Festival

Date: July 11, 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Park, 50 King St. W.

Distance: 14 min 30 bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

The Kultrun World Music Festival brings together incredible performers representing sounds and traditions from all over the world. Whether you’re into upbeat dance rhythms or mellow acoustic sets, there’s something here to get you moving. It’s a guaranteed vibe, bring your friends, a lawn chair, and an open mind, and get ready to discover your new favourite band.

3. Momma’s Cookout and Music Festival

Date: July 12, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 44 Gaukel St., Kitchener

Distance: 23 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’re craving good food and even better music, Momma’s Cookout is the place to be. This all-day festival is all about community and culture, with live performances and plenty of eats to keep you fueled. Even if you’re trying to save money, you can still soak up the atmosphere, listen to great music, and enjoy the good vibes. Come hungry and bring some cash if you want to treat yourself to some barbecue or snacks.

4. Summer Flea Market

Date: July 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 27 Roy St., Kitchener

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Wrap up your weekend with a trip to the Summer Flea Market. Whether you’re on the hunt for vintage clothes, home decor, or just want to window-shop, there’s plenty to explore. It’s the kind of place where you can easily lose an hour or two going through some gems. You might finally find that retro lamp or vinyl record you’ve been searching for. At the very least, you’ll leave with some new ideas and maybe a few Instagram-worthy photos.