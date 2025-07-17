Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Hey Warriors, if you’re staying in town this July and wondering how to make the most of your weekends, you’re in luck. There’s a ton of free or super affordable activities going on around Waterloo that’s worth checking out. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just need an excuse to get off campus, here’s your lineup of fun adventures.

1. Movies in the Park: Minecraft: The Movie

Date: July 17, 9 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Park Bandshell, 100 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo

Distance: 14 minute ION bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Minecraft come to life on a giant outdoor screen under the stars, this is your moment. Bring a blanket, your favourite snacks, and maybe a couple of friends who will quote the whole movie. Grab some snacks on your way and make a night of it.

2. Night Market – Pokémon Edition

Date: July 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Uptown Waterloo

Distance: 16 minute ION bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Get ready to live out your Poké Trainer dreams. This themed night market is packed with local vendors, Pokémon merch, and all the street food you can handle. Even if you’re just window shopping, the vibe is worth it.

3. Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show

Date: July 18-20, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park, Kitchener, 32 Dill St., Kitchener

Distance: 28 minute ION bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’re craving some next-level barbecue, Ribfest is right for you. You’ll find everything from saucy ribs to local craft brews (for the 19+ crowd). Even if you’re not indulging, there’s live music and a chill park atmosphere that makes it a solid hangout spot.

4. Waterloo Jazz Festival

Date: July 18-20, 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Uptown Waterloo

Distance: 16 minute ION bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Uptown will be transforming into a jazz lover’s paradise for an entire weekend. Picture this: you, your friends, an iced latte, and smooth live jazz floating through the evening. It’s one of those summer experiences you’ll be glad you didn’t miss.