Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo
| July 17, 2025
Hey Warriors, if you’re staying in town this July and wondering how to make the most of your weekends, you’re in luck. There’s a ton of free or super affordable activities going on around Waterloo that’s worth checking out. Whether you’re a foodie, a music lover, or just need an excuse to get off campus, here’s your lineup of fun adventures.
1. Movies in the Park: Minecraft: The Movie
Date: July 17, 9 p.m.
Location: Waterloo Park Bandshell, 100 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo
Distance: 14 minute ION bus ride from UW station
Cost: Free
If you’ve ever wanted to watch Minecraft come to life on a giant outdoor screen under the stars, this is your moment. Bring a blanket, your favourite snacks, and maybe a couple of friends who will quote the whole movie. Grab some snacks on your way and make a night of it.
2. Night Market – Pokémon Edition
Date: July 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Uptown Waterloo
Distance: 16 minute ION bus ride from UW station
Cost: Free
Get ready to live out your Poké Trainer dreams. This themed night market is packed with local vendors, Pokémon merch, and all the street food you can handle. Even if you’re just window shopping, the vibe is worth it.
3. Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show
Date: July 18-20, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Victoria Park, Kitchener, 32 Dill St., Kitchener
Distance: 28 minute ION bus ride from UW station
Cost: Free
If you’re craving some next-level barbecue, Ribfest is right for you. You’ll find everything from saucy ribs to local craft brews (for the 19+ crowd). Even if you’re not indulging, there’s live music and a chill park atmosphere that makes it a solid hangout spot.
4. Waterloo Jazz Festival
Date: July 18-20, 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Uptown Waterloo
Distance: 16 minute ION bus ride from UW station
Cost: Free
Uptown will be transforming into a jazz lover’s paradise for an entire weekend. Picture this: you, your friends, an iced latte, and smooth live jazz floating through the evening. It’s one of those summer experiences you’ll be glad you didn’t miss.