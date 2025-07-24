Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

It’s the end of the term, and if you’re anything like me, your wallet is crying but you’re craving a bit of fun before exam season. Lucky for us, Waterloo and Kitchener are packed with free events this weekend, and you don’t need a car to hit any of them. Just grab your student card, hop on transit, and get ready for an affordable local adventure.

1. Art Market

Date: July 25, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Square

Distance: 13 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’ve been meaning to add some cute decor to your dorm or apartment walls, this is your place. The Art Market features a ton of local artists selling prints, stickers, jewelry, and more. Whether you’re shopping or just window-browsing with friends, the vibes are unbeatable. Plus, you’re steps away from some great café’s like Princess Café and Seven Shores for a cheap bite after.

2. Waycool Vintage Market

Date: July 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Gaukel Block, 44 Gaukel St., Kitchener

Distance: 23 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

The Waycool Vintage Market is the perfect place to dig through crates of old records, vintage tees, retro posters, and more. It’s like stepping into the past. Go with a group and see who can find the weirdest item for under $10.

3. Vintage Clothing Market

Date: July 27, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Arabella Park Bar, 740 Belmont Ave., Kitchener

Distance: 22 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Arabella Park is one of KW’s most chill craft beer bars, and for one day only, it’s turning into a haven for thrift lovers. The Vintage Clothing Market is a great place to grab some cute fits and level up your closet on a budget. Even if you’re not shopping, it’s a great hangout spot with solid snacks and good company.

4. End-of-Term Concerts

Date: July 27, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Location: Conrad Grebel University College (Room 1111), 140 Westmount Rd. N, Waterloo

Distance: Five minute 30 bus ride or about one mile walk from UW station

Cost: Free

Head to campus and catch some live music at Conrad Grebel. These end-of-term concerts are always a vibe, chill, intimate, and a great way to support your fellow Warriors. No tickets required, just show up and enjoy.