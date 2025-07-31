Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo
| July 31, 2025
Between tuition, textbooks, and treating yourself every now and then, student budgets don’t leave much room for weekend getaways. But good news, Waterloo has a stacked lineup of free and low-cost events that are perfect for a quick recharge without draining your wallet. If you’re staying in town this weekend, here are some fun, affordable ways to make the most of your time off-campus.
1. Uptown Night Market
Location: Main Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St. Waterloo
Date: July 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Distance: 17 minute ION ride from UW station
Cost: Free
Start your weekend early with the Uptown Night Market, a spot of local food vendors, handmade goods, and live entertainment. It’s the kind of place where you’ll show up just to browse and somehow leave with food in one hand and a pair of handmade earrings in the other.
2. Sunset Sessions Pop-Up Concert
Location: Vogelsang Green, 19 Queen St. N., Kitchener
Date: Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station
Cost: Free
On Friday night, catch some live music under the open sky at Vogelsang Green. Sunset sessions are low-key, cozy, and exactly the kind of summer vibes you didn’t know you needed. Grab a blanket, bring a friend, and soak in the tunes as the sun sets.
3. Waterloo Rib & Beer Fest
Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E., Waterloo
Date: Aug. 1-3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m
Distance: 30 minute 202 bus ride from UW station
Cost: $2
Head over the RIM Park for the annual Rib & Beer Fest. Whether you’re a BBQ enthusiast or just looking for an excuse to eat with your hands in public, this one’s worth the bus ride. $2 entry is affordable, even just walking around and soaking up the smells and live music for a solid afternoon adventure.
4. Family-Friendly Movie Night: Moana 2
Location: Moose Winooski’s, 20 Heldmann Rd., Kitchener
Date: Aug. 3, 9 p.m.
Distance: 33 minute GO bus ride from UW station
Cost: Free
Cap off the weekend with a wholesome movie under the stars. The vibe is chill – there’s just something about watching a movie outside that feels like summer. The first 100 people will get free hot dogs and popcorn. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something low-energy to wind down after a full weekend.