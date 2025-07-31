Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Between tuition, textbooks, and treating yourself every now and then, student budgets don’t leave much room for weekend getaways. But good news, Waterloo has a stacked lineup of free and low-cost events that are perfect for a quick recharge without draining your wallet. If you’re staying in town this weekend, here are some fun, affordable ways to make the most of your time off-campus.

1. Uptown Night Market

Location: Main Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St. Waterloo

Date: July 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Distance: 17 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Start your weekend early with the Uptown Night Market, a spot of local food vendors, handmade goods, and live entertainment. It’s the kind of place where you’ll show up just to browse and somehow leave with food in one hand and a pair of handmade earrings in the other.

2. Sunset Sessions Pop-Up Concert

Location: Vogelsang Green, 19 Queen St. N., Kitchener

Date: Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

On Friday night, catch some live music under the open sky at Vogelsang Green. Sunset sessions are low-key, cozy, and exactly the kind of summer vibes you didn’t know you needed. Grab a blanket, bring a friend, and soak in the tunes as the sun sets.

3. Waterloo Rib & Beer Fest

Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E., Waterloo

Date: Aug. 1-3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m

Distance: 30 minute 202 bus ride from UW station

Cost: $2

Head over the RIM Park for the annual Rib & Beer Fest. Whether you’re a BBQ enthusiast or just looking for an excuse to eat with your hands in public, this one’s worth the bus ride. $2 entry is affordable, even just walking around and soaking up the smells and live music for a solid afternoon adventure.

4. Family-Friendly Movie Night: Moana 2

Location: Moose Winooski’s, 20 Heldmann Rd., Kitchener

Date: Aug. 3, 9 p.m.

Distance: 33 minute GO bus ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Cap off the weekend with a wholesome movie under the stars. The vibe is chill – there’s just something about watching a movie outside that feels like summer. The first 100 people will get free hot dogs and popcorn. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something low-energy to wind down after a full weekend.