Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Let’s be real, between tuition, textbook, and late-night runs to Lazeez, your bank account might be crying a little. But good news, there’s plenty to do this weekend in KW without spending a dime. Whether you’re a social butterfly or just looking for a chill solo outing, here’s your go-to guide for affordable adventures, all easily accessible by ION.

Uptown Night Market

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St., Waterloo

Date: Aug. 7, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Distance: 7 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Kick things off Thursday evening with the Uptown Night Market, lively pop-up full vendors, artists, and local food. It’s right beside the Waterloo Public Library, so if you’re into browsing cute crafts or just vibing with the community, this one’s for you.

2. Movies in the Park: Flow

Location: Waterloo Park Bandshell, 100 Westmount Rd. N., Waterloo

Date: Aug. 7, 9 p.m.

Distance: 13 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

After the night market, grab a blanket and walk over to Waterloo Park for a free outdoor movie under the stars. This week’s screening is Flow, a chill way to wind down with friends or just yourself.

3. Sunset Sessions: Pop-Up Concert at Vogelsang Green

Location: Vogelsang Green

Date: Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Live music, golden hour, and good vibes? Yes please. Sunset sessions is a hidden gem of a concert series happening at Vogelsan Green. Expect chill indie vibes and maybe even a surprise act or two. It’s worth the slightly longer ION trip.

4. Sunset Trinket Market

Location: Victoria Park Pavilion, 80 Schneider Ave., Kitchener

Date: Aug. 8, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If you’re more into browsing booths than dancing to beats, swing by the Sunset Trinket Market earlier that evening. Think crystals, zines, art prints, and all the little things you didn’t know you needed. You don’t have to buy anything, window shopping counts as self-care too.

5. Flea Market

Location: 27 Roy St., Kitchener

Date: Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Round out your weekend with a chill Sunday stroll through the flea market. It’s part garage sale, part vintage dreamscape. Even if you’re just there to people-watch or hunt for vinyls and Y2K gems, it’s a vibe.