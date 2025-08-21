Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend without breaking the bank? Whether you’re trying to save money, decompress after a long week, or just want to vibe with friends, the Waterloo Region has got you covered.

Uptown Night Market

Location: Main Branch, Waterloo Public Library

Date: Aug. 21, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Distance: Seven minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Start your weekend early with the Uptown Night Market, featuring local food vendors, booths, and live performances right in the heart of Waterloo. It’s the perfect way to snack, stroll, and shop while supporting local creators.

2. Sun Life Waterloo Busker Carnival

Location: Uptown Waterloo

Date: Aug. 21 – 24, kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Distance: Seven minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If there’s one event you can’t miss, it’s the legendary Sun Life Waterloo Busker Carnival. With 60 shows by 20 world-class performers, including fire dancers, musicians, and acrobats, this four-day festival turns Uptown into a giant outdoor stage. Friday and Saturday nights end with wild fire shows at 10 p.m.

3. Movies in the Park – “Flow”

Location: Waterloo Park Bandshell

Date: Aug. 21, 9 p.m.

Distance: 13 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Stick around after the night market for a peaceful outdoor movie screening of Flow at the Waterloo Park Bandshell. Bring a blanket, your favourite snacks, and someone to chill with under the stars. It’s a wholesome way to close out your Thursday.

3. Sunset Sessions

Location: Vogelsang Green

Date: Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Distance: 25 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Get swept away by live music at Vogelsang Green during Sunset Sessions, a pop-up concert series that brings cozy summer vibes and cool tunes to downtown Kitchener. Great for anyone who appreciates live music and golden hour aesthetics.

4. DTK Latin Heat

Location: Carl Zehr Square, Kitchener City Hall

Date: Aug. 22, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Distance: 26 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

End your weekend with a bang at DTK Latin Heat, a high-energy dance party in the square. With live DJs, Latin beats, and open-air dancing, it’s a great way to meet people, move your body, and have fun. You don’t need to know how to salsa, just show up and feel they rhythm.