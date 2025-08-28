  • Banner with "Warriors: A Playoff Pursuit" in cut-out letters, two photos of hockey players in black and yellow uniforms, and a bold "Watch Now" call to action—perfect for any hockey doc—on a textured black background.

Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Emma Danesh

| August 28, 2025

Looking for budget-friendly plans to celebrate the upcoming long weekend? Whether you’re hoping to grab some local bites, enjoy an outdoor movie, or dance the night away, Waterloo’s got you covered and the best part is everything is free!

1. Uptown Night Market

Date: Aug. 28, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 35 Albert St., Waterloo

Distance: 7 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Kick off your weekend early at the Uptown Night Market, where local vendors, food stalls, and live entertainment come together in one spot. Whether you’re hunting for late-night snacks or just want to vibe with friends, this is the place to be. Donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region will be accepted at this event.

2. Movies in the Park: Flow

Date: Aug. 29, 9 p.m.

Location: Waterloo Park Bandshell, 100 Westmount Rd. N.

Distance: 13 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Pack a blanket, grab some snacks, and enjoy a free outdoor screening of Flow under the stars. Perfect for a chill night with friends, and bonus points if you pair it with ice cream from Uptown afterward.

3. DTK Latin Heat

Date: Aug. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Carl Zehr Square, 200 King St. W., Kitchener

Distance: 26 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Turn up the energy after the movie with DTK Latin Heat! Dance to salsa, bachata, and reggaeton beats in the heart of Kitchener. No dance experience required, just good vibes and lots of movement.

4. Make It Market

Date: Aug. 30, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 44 Gaukel Block St., Kitchener

Distance: 23 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

End the weekend by browsing handmade goods from local creators at the Make It Market. From art prints and jewelry to candles and ceramics, you’ll find unique items to treat yourself or snag as gifts.

