Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

The first week of school is always a blur, new classes, new schedules, and figuring out where your lecture hall is. But once you’ve survived syllabus week, it’s time to treat yourself to a well-earned weekend adventure. Lucky for us, the Waterloo Region is packed with events that won’t hurt your wallet. Whether you’re into dancing, music, or just soaking in the late-summer vibes, here are some things to check out this weekend.

1. Salsa in the Square

Date: Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Uptown Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S., Waterloo

Distance: 13 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Start your weekend early with a midweek dance party in the heart of Uptown. Salsa in the Square is exactly what it sounds like, live music, outdoor dancing, and a whole lot of energy. Whether you’re a salsa pro or have two left feet, this is a great way to meet people, try something new, and enjoy the open-air vibe of Uptown. Bring a friend or just show up solo with no partner or experience needed.

2. Salsa at Sunset: Music in the Market

Date: Sept. 4, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Kitchener Market Piazza, 300 King St. E., Kitchener

Distance: 28 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

If Uptown isn’t your scene or you’re up for an even bigger salsa night, head downtown to Kitchener for Salsa at Sunset. The Kitchener Market Piazza transforms into a vibrant dance floor under the stars. Think live Latin bands, food vendors, and that perfect golden hour lighting. Definitely worth the ride if you want to keep the dancing going or explore a different part of the city.

3. Warriors Black and Gold Day

Date: Sept. 6, 1 p.m.

Location: Warrior Field

Cost: Free for all UW students

Come out to cheer on the Warriors football team as they face off against the Carleton Ravens! Before the game, check out the orientation carnival will take place in Lot W from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for games, T-shirts, and your chance to win the WUSA Ultimate Prize Pack. When you reserve a ticket for this event, you’re automatically entered for a chance to participate in this year’s Pass, Punt and Kick contest at halftime, with $5,000 towards tuition as a prize.

4. Endless Summer Music Festival

Date: Sept. 6, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Victoria Park, 32 Dill St., Kitchener

Distance: 30 minute ION ride from UW station

Cost: Free

Cap off your first week back with Endless Summer, a full-day music festival in Kitchener’s iconic Victoria Park. Featuring live performances across genres, food trucks, and plenty of space to chill by the lake or dance near the stage, this is a festival vibe without the price tag. Bring a blanket, grab some friends, and pretend summer’s not over yet.