Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As a student in Waterloo, I’m always looking for affordable weekend plans that don’t just kill time, but actually make me feel like I’m experiencing the community. This upcoming weekend, I’ve mapped out a little adventure that’s easy on my budget but packed with culture, music, and celebration.

First up is KW Oktoberfest, kicking off on Sept. 26. I love the idea of going to one of the biggest Bavarian celebrations outside of Europe right here in the Waterloo region. From polka music to the food, it’s basically a chance to pretend I’ve hopped across the Atlantic without actually leaving. Plus, Oktoberfest has that classic community vibe where you can wander through parades, catch performances, and enjoy the festive energy without needing to spend a lot. I’m already planning on checking out some local events and soak in the atmosphere.

The next day, Sept. 27, I want to start the morning with something a little different, the Gidinawendamin/Ska’nikú•làt 22nd Annual Pow Wow at the UW’s Columbia Icefield outdoor field. It’s so close to campus just a quick eight minute bus ride. I’ve always been drawn to events that mix performance, culture, and community, and the Pow Wow is all of that. The drumming, the dancing, the regalia, it’s such a vibrant way to experience Indigenous culture right in Waterloo. I like that it’s not just entertainment, but also a chance to learn and reflect on traditions that have been celebrated for generations.

By the afternoon, I’ll be ready for a different kind of energy, which is why I’m heading downtown for FrogFest at the 44 Gaukel Block. It’s about a 23 minute ION ride from UW station. FrogFest runs from noon to 6 p.m., and it’s all about frogs, frog art, frog merch, frog-themed vendors, you name it! I’m already picturing myself wandering from booth to booth, maybe picking up something fun and handmade.