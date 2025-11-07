Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

If there’s one thing I love about living in Waterloo, it’s that there’s always something to do especially when you’re on a student budget. This weekend, I decided to plan a couple of affordable adventures that make the most of what the city has to offer, from campus energy to local creativity.

Friday evenings are my time to unwind, and what better way to do that than singing along to Mamma Mia? WUSA is hosting a free movie night on campus at QNC 1502 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., complete with popcorn and refreshments. I’ll be dancing in my seat to “Dancing Queen” and mouthing every lyric, it’s basically impossible not to. It’s also the perfect cozy, no-pressure event: free entry, chill vibes, and a crowd that’s just there to have fun. I’m definitely bringing a few friends so we can turn it into our own little ABBA sing-along.

My first stop on Saturday is the UW’s Fall Open House, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Even though I’m already a student here, I actually enjoy attending these events. Seeing the campus come alive with prospective students and families reminds me of why I fell in love with UW in the first place. Plus, it’s fun to explore parts of campus I don’t usually visit. I might pop into a few departments just out of curiosity and people-watch as tours pass by. It’s a nice way to spend a fall morning surrounded by that back-to-school crowd.

After a full day of campus life, I’m shifting gears on Sunday and heading to RIM Park for the Etsy Holiday Market. With admission only $2 (cash only!), it’s the perfect cozy, low-cost weekend plan. The market runs Nov. 8–9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so I could even pop in both days since re-entry is free. I’m already picturing rows of handmade candles, vintage jewelry, and local art, the kind of gifts that make you feel like you’ve found a hidden gem. I’ll probably pick up a few early holiday presents (and maybe a little something for myself). What I love about markets like this is how personal everything feels. You can talk directly with the makers, hear the stories behind their creations, and support local businesses all while sipping a hot chocolate and taking in the festive vibes.