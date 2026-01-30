Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

After enjoying a four-day week as a result of Monday’s campus snow day closure, now’s the time to dive into a weekend of art, winter thrills, and insights into the Winter 2026 Olympic Games!

Let’s kick off the weekend with some excitement that is sure to shake off any winter blues. UW’s Indonesian Student Association has organized a fun day of snow tubing at Chicopee Tubing Park. The fun runs on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and tickets can be purchased for $23.05 on WUSA’s events page.

Keep in mind that transportation to and from the venue is not provided, so check in with your friends and see if you can plan a carpool. Be sure to plan to arrive early, as all participants and ISA Executives will be meeting together at the venue at 9 a.m. to complete a required Chicopee Tubing Park risk waiver and verification.

Make sure to bundle up for the adventure and get excited for a morning of thrilling winter fun with your fellow Waterloo Warriors!

If outdoor adventures in the cold aren’t quite your idea of a good time, not to worry! Also taking place on Saturday, Jan. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight is The Brush Off, THEMUSEUM’s 13th annual live art-making event. This is a fundraising event in support of THEMUSEUM and will showcase artists painting in real-time, as they compete live as other artists. By the end of the night, all attendees will have the opportunity to vote on their top paintings.

After the voting, attendees can choose to participate in a bid and potentially bring one of these unique art pieces home during the silent auction.

This event is open to all ages, but participants are not advised to bring children under the age of twelve. The option to purchase alcoholic drinks will be available, so make sure to bring your ID if you plan to get a drink during the event. Tickets can be purchased online on THEMUSEUM’s website and cost $23.09 each.

Are you excited for the Winter 2026 Olympic Games? Have you been reflecting on how modern-day challenges can impact the successful continuation of the games? Whether you’re an avid sports fan or a thoughtful thinker, this weekend event is sure to be of interest. The UW Model United Nations (UWMUN) club is hosting an International Olympic Committee at the Quantum Nano Centre on Sunday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online on the WUSA events page for $5 each.

The UWMUN invites students to join in for a simulation of the IOC, where they will be addressing questions like how to ensure the health of athletes at the Olympic Village, how delegates can reduce the risk of doping and fraud, and how today’s diplomatic realities coincide with upholding institutional neutrality at the games, to name a few.