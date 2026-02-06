Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Are you feeling tired of the winter weather and just trying to hang on until reading week? Not to worry, we have some great events lined up this weekend that are sure to have you enjoying yourself.

In need of a good laugh? They do say laughter is the best medicine! The Graduate House is hosting a Stand Up Comedy Night this Friday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You’ll get to watch both professional comedians and amateurs from the GTA and your fellow Waterloo Warriors perform their best stand up gigs. Be sure to register for a free ticket by heading to WUSA’s event page.

If you’re looking to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit, head down to the Schneider Haus on Saturday, Feb. 7 or Sunday, Feb. 8 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. for an afternoon spent crafting! You’ll get the chance to make cards for all your valentines this year as well as decorate cookies. The cost to attend is the same as their general admission fee, which comes to $7 + HST.

Are you a sports fan? If so, The Bomber is the place you’ll want to be at this Sunday, Feb. 8th. From 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., you can watch the Super Bowl with our UW community. Prizes will be available to win during the evening and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase until 9:30 p.m., but doors will only close after the game is over. This event is only open to UW undergrads and be sure to bring your WatCard for entry. Head online to the WUSA events page for full details and stop by the Flock Stop to enter the Super Bowl Jersey giveaway, for a chance to win a Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jersey.