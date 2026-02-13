Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

With Valentine’s Day coming up this Saturday, there’s plenty of fun activities to pursue this weekend, whether it’s with friends or your significant other. Check out some of the events we’ve highlighted, from bouquet-building to psychic readings, get ready to make this weekend one to remember.

Make your valentine’s (or a friend’s) day by surprising them with a beautiful floral bouquet! Head over to the SLC Multi-Purpose Room this Friday, Feb. 13 between 1 p.m. 4 p.m for an afternoon of crafting and flowers. Both UW students and staff are welcome to participate. The Women’s Centre will have a card-making station open, perfect for making them a thoughtful card to go along with some fresh flowers. There will also be a DIY crafts table with an assortment of crafting supplies, from pipe cleaners to scrapbooking supplies. Sign-up is not required to attend.

The floral prices are as follows:

$4 for 1 stem

$7 for 3 stems + 1 greenery accessory

$10 for 5 stems + 2 greenery accessories

Are you wondering what the future holds for you and your sweetheart? Or, are you dying to know if your next great romance is just around the corner? Find out the answers to all your questions about what’s next by attending the Kitchener Psychic and Crystal Fair.

The event runs from Friday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb 15. On Friday, it is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., meaning there are plenty of opportunities to attend. In addition to astrologers, psychics, and palm readers, you will also have the opportunity to purchase sparkling crystals or handmade jewelry.

Tickets to attend the event are $10. Parking is free and the venue is located at DoubleTree in Kitchener.