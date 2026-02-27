Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Reading week is now behind us, yet the fun adventures you can have in Waterloo this weekend have only just begun! We’ve lined up plenty of fun events to check out this weekend, from a WUSA-hosted cooking class to dance parties, there’s plenty of ways to end February on a high note.

Are you looking for a way to make your Saturday a little bit cozier (and tastier)? If so, WUSA’s cooking club has the event for you. There are still spots left to register in their morning session cooking class. You’ll be whipping up plenty of delectable and cozy treats, including gumbo fudge, lemon fudge, and salted dark chocolate fudge.

Participants are advised to come ready to cook, by pulling long hair back, wearing closed-toed shoes, and bringing in tupperware in case there are leftovers they wish to bring back home.

Tickets to attend are $22.00 + HST and can be purchased under ‘Cozy Night In’ on the WUSA events page. You must register online to attend.

Feeling in the mood for some dancing? Or, have you been missing hearing hits from the 90s and 2000s on the radio? If so, you’ll want to head over to Maxwell’s Concerts and Events, where they’ll be jamming all your favourite party anthems and dancing tunes from these two decades. The dance party starts this Saturday, Feb. 27th at 8:30 p.m. and goes on until as late as 1:00 a.m.

Attendees must be over 19 years to attend. Tickets can be purchased online on the venue’s website and are $20.00 + HST.