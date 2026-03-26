Affordable weekend adventures in waterloo

Stress is likely wearing most of us thin around this time! With final assignments weighing us down and the pressure to score good grades on exams lingering in the back of our mind, all that stress can leave you feeling exhausted. The fact is, if you truly want to succeed in your final evaluations this term, it also means managing stress so you can learn and study effectively. One way to beat the stress is to participate in even one fun activity this weekend. So, slow your grind a little and check out some fun events taking place below.

Spend some time at the UW Theatre of the Arts in ML this Friday or Saturday! The winter 2025 theatre production, The Nether, touches on pressing issues today, such as life online and potential implications of Virtual Reality (VR). The genre is science-fiction thriller, meaning this play is sure to get your mind off of any exam stress and instead enjoy yourself as you consider psychological and moral questions tied to potential downsides of such digital environments. Tickets are $10.00 for university students and $15.00 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased online on the UW The Nether website. You can watch the show this Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. or on Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Interested in an event that’s free to attend, lowkey, and supportive of local students? Sunnyside Public School in Kitchener is hosting their 2nd Annual Spring Craft Market full of refreshing finds and creative handmade gifts. Drop by this Saturday, March 28 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to see what you can find!

Or, if you’re looking to get crafty yourself this weekend, join in on some crafting at the McCormick Branch in Waterloo to create habit punch cards, described as a creative way to track your goals. Make sure to register online on the Waterloo Public Library website events page. The event runs this Saturday, March 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.