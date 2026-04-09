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Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Carla Stocco

| April 9, 2026

As classes come to an end, many of us are still grinding as we study for final exams and complete major assignments. Still, we can breathe a sigh of relief as the weather begins to warm up in the region. This weekend, there’s plenty to do near campus, from wine shows to poetry night, check out our selection of events.

Kick off your weekend with great food and drinks! The KW Wine & Food Show is taking place this Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. You can purchase a ticket for the Friday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. session or the Saturday midday to 4 p.m session or the 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. session. Tickets are $19.57 for the evening sessions or $17.80 for the Saturday afternoon session. Tickets can be purchased online on the KW Wind & Food Show website. There will also be live cooking demos and local music. You must be 19+ to attend this event.

Next up on the weekend itinerary is the K’Nex Bridge Building Competition with Professional Engineers of Ontario. This event is taking place at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener. It’s this Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pay the general admission fee to gain entry for the day. The bridge building competition winners will be awarded prizes. The student general admission fee (with student identification) is $18.99.

If you’re looking to get in touch with your poetic side, you can visit Pink Crow Cafe this Sunday, April 12 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for an open mic night. You’ll be welcome to share your own poetry or just unwind and listen! Tickets are $11.98 and can be purchased online on the event’s EventBrite page.

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