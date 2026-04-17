Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Spring is finally beginning to warm up the region and the sights and sounds of nature are bringing the city back to life. Now’s the perfect time to explore activities in the region and have some fun, especially as exam season begins to wrap up for some of us.

Kick off the weekend by searching for your next great read! The CFUW K-W Annual Used Book Sale is taking place this Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18. The event this Friday runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Church in Uptown Waterloo. You can find plenty of great reads for the summer at great prices; books will be priced between $3-4 and if you drop by on Saturday, you’ll have the chance to fill up a box of books for only $20! Admission to this event is free.

If you’re an avid scrapbooker, you’re sure to love this Saturday’s event taking place in the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ScrapFest features plenty of cardmakers, scrapbookers, and mixed media artists. You’ll have the chance to learn about new art techniques and tools or even purchase crafting supplies. The Saturday Marketplace pass tickets are $15 + harmonized sales tax.

Celebrate Earth Day this Sunday, April 19 at Stanley Park in Kitchener! From 1-4 p.m. local sustainability groups will be at the park sharing ideas to support a healthier planet, as well as bike and repair shops. Admission is free, but organizers ask that you register online on the event’s registration page.