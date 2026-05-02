Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

It’s officially May and the spring term at UW will soon begin. Before the new term, consider taking the time to explore some great events around the region this weekend.

Looking to have a fun time and dance the night away? KW’S Official Cinco De Mayo Party is happening this Friday, May 1 from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tickets are $17.31 and can be purchased online on the event’s web page .

If you’re in the mood to shop and stroll in search of some unique finds, the Wonderfully Made spring market at Catalyst 137 in Kitchener runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Over 65 vendors will be present at the venue, so you can wander around and appreciate the spring weather while shopping around for gifts or unique items. The event is free for all attendees.