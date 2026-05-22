Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo
| May 22, 2026
With the first month of spring term already nearing its end, consider making time for some adventuring this weekend. Getting out and about in the region is a great way to get you off your phone and out engaging in something new and exciting – perfect for helping manage any feelings of academic burnout before we reach midterm season.
If you’re in the mood for a more mindful weekend activity, the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is hosting a forest therapy walk on Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a guided forest therapy walk led by Susan Reid from Deep Roots Walk. The event is meant to go beyond a typical hike, offering a chance to practice the art of forest bathing and truly being mindful of your surroundings and present in the moment. Tickets are $22.57 + harmonized sales tax (HST) and can be purchased on the event’s EventBrite page.
For another fun event this Saturday, visit Bingemans Marshall Hall to join the Waterloo Region Women’s Expo. This event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature many local woman-led businesses, speakers, and engaging activities. Tickets are $5.50 + HST and can be purchased online on the 2026 Waterloo Region Women’s Expo event page. Don’t miss this event and the opportunity to learn more about some of our region’s amazing women and female-led initiatives!
Also happening this Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, is the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery’s (KWAG) Rooted and Garden of Resilience event. This event is meant to support residents in the region by giving them the chance to plant fresh produce, herbs, and flowers in an individual flower bed. The event is free and no registration is necessary, except for those wishing to attend the Botanical Hydrosols event, which has limited capacity. Full details on the event programming offered this weekend can be found on the KWAG website event page.