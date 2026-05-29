Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

As we reach the final weekend of May, there’s still plenty to do in the region. So, make the most of this summer and your free time by checking out some great events happening this weekend.

Head to Uptown Waterloo, in the Waterloo Public Square, this Friday, May 29 between 5-9 p.m., to browse a wide selection of handmade crafts and art pieces by locals in the region. Admission is free and live music will be playing during the art market. Art markets in the Waterloo Public Square will be occurring throughout the summer, every Friday at the same time, until Friday, Aug. 14.

Happening this Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, May 31 at 12 p.m. is Magic and Shenanigans: a guided tour festival. This multi-day event brings some of the world’s best magicians together alongside comedians and actors in the heart of Uptown Waterloo. This is a two hour guided tour experience sure to bring surprises and delight. Tickets are $50 plus harmonized sales tax (HST) and can be purchased on the Magic and Shenanigans event page.

Are robots, technology, and engineering your areas of interest? If so, you’ll want to head to the John M. Harper Branch this Saturday, May 30 between 1:30 p.m.and 3:30 p.m.. Admission is free. At the event, you’ll get to discover some of the exciting and innovative creations of high school robotics teams in our region. You’ll get to watch some impressive robot demonstrations and after. Feel free to ask students how they went about developing their creations. Further details can be found on the Waterloo Public Library’s event page.

If you’re interested in exploring your creative side and discovering a new art form, visit the Metro Restaurant in Kitchener this Sunday, May 31. You’ll learn and practice the art of Kinusaiga, a textile art originally from Japan. This art form is traditionally done by creating new works of textile art from scraps of silk from old kimonos. Participants must be 19 or older to attend. Tickets are $55 plus HST and can be purchased on the event’s EventBrite page.