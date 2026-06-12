Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

With the FIFA World Cup (literally) kicking off today (Friday) and various other events both on and off-campus, there’s plenty of local activities you can consider pursuing this weekend.

If you missed the FIFA World Cup Watch party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday, you can also save the date for the second watch party on Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m., and watch Canada take on Switzerland. UW undergrads can snag free snacks at the event with a WatCard. Make sure to RSVP on the event’s WUSA page.

Also taking place on campus this Friday, June 12 between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the Crafts4Charity club’s Glass Painting Workshop, where you can get creative painting glass-like panels. Proceeds from the event will be going to charity. The cost to attend is $4 plus harmonized and tickets can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page.

On Saturday, June 13, the UW Cooking Club is hosting three cooking class sessions. Don’t worry if you’re not a pro chef; all skill levels are welcome! You’ll be making mushroom risotto, lemon pepper chicken, glazed vegetables, and peach sangria. Food and ingredients will be halal. The sessions will occur from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission costs $24 + HST. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page.

You can also head to Uptown Waterloo this Saturday, June 13, for Open Streets, a free event from noon to 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Square and Willis Way. Registration is not required. There will be live music, dance battles, and an art market with over 15 vendors. You can also get a glitter tattoo or a hand-drawn caricature from an artist. Kung-Fu, circus, and flamenco performances will also take place. Full event details can be found on the City of Waterloo event page.

Finally, this Sunday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can unplug and get outdoors. Mental exercise and wellness group Mind Club is hosting a ‘Touch Grass’ walk along Waterloo Park. The walks are meant to be phone and AI-free, offering a chance to connect with like-minded individuals while improving your well-being. Registration is free and can be done via the Mind Club event page.