Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Summer is flying by. It’s already the second last weekend of June! Check out this weekend’s lineup of events and get involved in one (or several) events happening in the region to make the most of it:

Visit the Waterloo Public Square this Saturday, June 20 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an Indigenous market. Twenty unique vendors from across Southwestern Ontario will be on-site and live Indigenous music will be playing throughout the event. Details can be found on the Uptown Waterloo event page.

Are you a major comic book fan? This Saturday, June 20 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., head to Gaukel Block in Kitchener for the Kitchener Comic Arts Festival. You’ll have the chance to meet plenty of special guests, grab signed copies, and even participate in a scavenger hunt. Check out the Kitchener Comic Arts Festival website for full details.

Come to Kitchener’s Victoria Park for the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival, happening this Saturday, June 20 between 12 p.m. or 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 21 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. This large annual event celebrates the diverse cultures that form part of our local community. Lots of food vendors will be at the event, making it a perfect opportunity to explore traditional dishes from around the world. Music, dancing, live performances, and plenty of other vendors will also be at the festival. Full details can be found on the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival website .