Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Indie Rock Night

Head to Maxwell’s Concerts & Events in Waterloo this Friday, June 26, for a fun night of live indie rock tunes. This event will feature groups like Vinyl Sons, The Paper Grenades, and Nick Marinac & D1 Detour. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:45 p.m. This is meant to be Tickets are $10.00 + HST and you can register on the event’s Ticketscene page .

4RepairKW – Repair Cafe

Do you have a broken toaster, coffee machine, or laptop? If so, you can head to a Repair Cafe this Saturday, June 27 between 9:30 and 12 p.m. in Kitchener at the Queen Street Commons Cafe. This is a free event. Please ensure you register and share your item to repair on the event’s EventBrite page .

Brian Dickinson Quartet