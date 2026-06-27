Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo
| June 26, 2026
Indie Rock Night
Head to Maxwell’s Concerts & Events in Waterloo this Friday, June 26, for a fun night of live indie rock tunes. This event will feature groups like Vinyl Sons, The Paper Grenades, and Nick Marinac & D1 Detour. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:45 p.m. This is meant to be Tickets are $10.00 + HST and you can register on the event’s Ticketscene page.
4RepairKW – Repair Cafe
Do you have a broken toaster, coffee machine, or laptop? If so, you can head to a Repair Cafe this Saturday, June 27 between 9:30 and 12 p.m. in Kitchener at the Queen Street Commons Cafe. This is a free event. Please ensure you register and share your item to repair on the event’s EventBrite page.
Brian Dickinson Quartet
Head to the Jazz Room in Kitchener this Saturday, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for an evening of smooth jazz with Brian Dickinson, who has been playing Canadian jazz for over thirty-five years and has performed with an array of international artists. Tickets are $20.00 + HST for those under 20 years and $32.00 + HST for those over 20 years. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s ticket page.