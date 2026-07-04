Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

After a shortened week for many of us thanks to the Canada Day holiday, the weekend has already arrived! Let’s take a look at some events you can explore this weekend.

Cherry Festival

Love cherries? If so, you’ll want to visit Cherry Park in Kitchener this Saturday, July 4 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to snack on some delicious cherry treats. There will be an assortment of cherry snacks, from pies to ice cream, jam, scones, and more! There will be free activities for children, food trucks, as well as plenty of recreational games and activities. Full event details are available on the Cherry Festival page.

Artists at Work

Head to the John M. Harper Branch in Waterloo this Saturday, July 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. for an event hosted in collaboration with the Kitchener-Waterloo Society of Artists. A group of about 5-10 artists will be creating art live, using different mediums supplies. They will be available to take questions and share what inspires their creative processes. This is a free drop-in event and all are welcome. Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the Waterloo Public Library’s event page.

Summer Sweat

Visit the Uptown Waterloo Square this Sunday, July 5 and sign up for a 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. time slot to get your sweat on! You’ll spend 15 minutes doing a warm-up run with Runners in Motion, then a 15-minute AJF resistance workout, a 15-minute F45 circuit, and end with 15 minutes of yoga to relax and stretch. Tickets are $15 + HST. Visit the Summer Sweat page to purchase tickets.