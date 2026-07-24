Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

With the summer heat cooling off and smokey air conditions cleared, now’s the ideal time to get outdoors and enjoy this weekend’s lineup of regional events. Check out some of our picks.

UWNeurodivers – Game Night

Need a break to relax as the term begins to end? Join the UW Neurodivergence Alliance in B2 Room 250 this Friday, July 24 between 5 and 7 p.m. for a free games night. There will be a variety of card games to choose from. RSVP and view full event details on the event’s WUSA page.

ISAW – Picnic Day

Join the Iranian Students’ Association of Waterloo this Saturday, July 25 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Hillside park, for a picnic full of tasty snacks and fun activities. Tickets are $5 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s WUSA page.

UWaterloo Jazz Mixed Program

If you’re looking to listen to some smooth tunes, come support your fellow warriors as they perform live! Head to Conrad Grebel University this Saturday, July 25 between 2 and 4 p.m. to listen to the UW Jazz Ensemble. Michael Wood (Stratford Festival Orchestra, National Ballet of Canada) will be directing students across several faculties. This event is free to attend and full details can be found on the event’s UW page.

Instrumental Chamber Ensemble Concert

Still can’t get enough of the music? Talented UW students will also be playing instrumental tunes as duo, trios, and quartets in this more intimate performance. This performance is happening at Conrad Grebel University this Saturday, July 25 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and admission is free. Full event details can be found on the event’s UW page.

Little KW Flamenco Fest

Head to the Waterloo Town Square this Sunday, July 26 at 7 p.m. for live performances capturing Spanish culture and flair. Spanish food and drinks will be available. Admission is free and full event details are available on the Flamfest website.