Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

This weekend brings a mix of discovery, indulgence, and winter fun. From creative workshops to outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and make the most of the season.

Special Events

Swiftie Skate

Date: Feb 8

Location: RIM Park, 2001 University Ave. E. Waterloo

Cost: $17.31

Distance: 38-min 202 bus-ride from University Ave. / Phillip

An enchanting evening for the Swifties is being held at RIM Park’s Optimist Rink while supporting The Ripple Effect Education (TREE). This themed skating event invites all to dress in their favourite Taylor era, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy treats while gliding across the ice. Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $18 from McPhail’s (pre-arrange rentals by calling 519-886-4340). TREE merchandise will also be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are offered on a sliding scale to ensure accessibility for all attendees.

Galileo Exhibit

Date: Feb. 8 –Feb. 17

Location: Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, 31 Caroline St. N.

Cost: Free

Distance: 15-minute ION ride from UW Station

A new interactive exhibit at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is bringing Galileo’s legacy to Waterloo. Featuring historical items from Italy, the display offers a rare chance to explore replica artifacts from Galileo’s time and learn about his impact on physics, mathematics, astronomy, and navigation. Visitors can view 50 of Galileo’s writings alongside replicas of telescopes, geometrical compasses, and other scientific tools. The artifacts, on loan from the Galileo Museum in Florence in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, are being displayed outside Europe for the first time. The exhibit is being held in honour of Perimeter’s 25th anniversary to celebrate the legacy of scientific exploration and discovery.

Chocolate Trail at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market

Date: Feb. 8

Location: St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, 878 Weber St. N.

Cost: Varies

Distance: 33-min 19 bus-ride from UW Station

Throughout February, the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is putting the spotlight on local vendors and their chocolate treats. Visitors can pick up a Chocolate Trail map or download it online to explore a variety of sweet offerings. Follow the heart-shaped markers around the market to discover indulgent treats from different vendors at Canada’s largest year-round market.

Love at First Bite Cooking Class

Date: Feb. 8

Location: The Culinary Studio, 105 Lexington Rd. Unit 19

Cost: $22

Distance: 13-min 31 bus-ride from UW station

The UW Cooking Club is hosting a Valentine’s-themed sweets class, featuring recipes for tiramisu, strawberry crepes, and spiced hot chocolate. Whether you’re an experienced cook or just starting out, this class offers a chance to learn, bake, and enjoy treats alongside fellow participants.

Snow Tubing and Super Bowl Night at Chicopee Tube Park

Date: Feb 9

Location: 1600 River Rd. E. Kitchener (Bus leaves from University of Waterloo Davis Centre)

Cost: $10-$45

ICSN and WUSA are hosting a Super Bowl Sunday event combining snow tubing at Chicopee Tube Park with a watch party. Attendees can hit the slopes, warm up in the chalet, and catch the game while chatting with WUSA election candidates. Food and drinks will be available, and transportation is provided from campus. Waivers are required, and tickets are final sale.