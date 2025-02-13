Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or just looking for something exciting to do, there’s no shortage of special events to explore this weekend.

Special Events

1. Galentine’s Day at Schneider Haus

Date: Feb. 14

Location: Schneider Haus NHS, 466 Queen St. S., Kitchener

Cost: $36.41

Distance: 30-min ION ride from UW station

Schneider Haus is hosting a Galentine’s-themed evening focused on friendship and hands-on activities. Attendees will learn how to make and bake their own pretzels, create bath bombs for self-care, and craft ornaments. The night wraps up with snacks, specialty spreads, and mocktails.

2. Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Date: Feb. 14-15

Location: The Registry Theatre, 122 Frederick St., Kitchener

Cost: $25 – $32

Distance: 30-min ION ride from UW station

Playful Fox Productions brings Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express to the stage, adapted by Ken Ludwig. This theatrical production allows viewers to step into a world of mystery as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot investigates a shocking murder aboard the luxurious Orient Express. Trapped by a snowstorm, passengers become suspects in a high-stakes whodunit where secrets unravel and tension builds. With time running out, Poirot must solve the case before the killer strikes again. Viewer discretion is advised.

3. Valentine’s Day with Drag Brunch

Date: Feb. 15

Location: Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, 10 Huron Rd., Kitchener

Cost: $50

Distance: 15-minute 201 bus ride from UW Station

This Valentine’s brunch offers a mix of food, drinks, and live drag performances featuring Destiny Doll, Paris Matik, and MC Sasha Tease. Attendees can enjoy cocktails from Grand Trunk Saloon alongside a selection of waffles, croissants, muffins, and a choco-cuterie board. Tickets include one complimentary drink.

4. A Pop Culture Experience for Valentine’s Weekend/ TriCon KW 2025

Date: Feb. 15-16

Location: THEMUSEUM, 10 King St. W., Kitchener

Cost: $15.39 – $19.24

Distance: 25-min ION ride from UW Station

TriCon returns to THEMUSEUM on Feb. 15, bringing together sci-fi, anime, and comic book fans for a mix of vendor booths, speaker panels, interactive exhibits, and cosplay meetups. Special guest Adrian Hough, known for Assassin’s Creed and X-Men ‘97, will be in attendance, with more guests and activities to be announced.

5. Country Night with Steven Lee Olsen and Jojo Mason

Date: Feb. 15

Location: Maxwell’s, 35 University Ave. E., Waterloo

Cost: $37.50 + fees

Distance: 20-minute 201 bus ride from UW station

Maxwell’s Concerts & Events offers a night of live music and talent presenting Steven Lee Olsen and Jojo Mason. Steven Lee Olsen, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has built a successful career drawing from his R&B, soul, country, and pop influences. His hit songs, including the Grammy-nominated “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban and “More Girls Like You” by Kip Moore, have earned him recognition in Nashville’s songwriting community.

6. HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

Date: Feb. 15

Location: Centre in the Square, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener

Cost: $37.50 + fees

Distance: 26-minute ION ride from UW station

This 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience. World-renowned hypnotist Asad Mecci will start by hypnotizing 20 volunteers, with the most receptive joining Colin Mochrie (from Whose Line is it Anyway?) to improvise the rest of the show while under hypnosis. The performance is shaped by the volunteers’ unconscious actions and audience suggestions, making each show completely original. It’s a fresh blend of two art forms that keeps the audience engaged, whether they’re watching or participating.