Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

Arsema Teka

| February 28, 2025

With midterms finally wrapping up, it’s time to take a well-earned break and enjoy what the city has to offer. Here’s your weekly wrap-up of the best events happening in Waterloo! 

  1. CSA X WUSA Lunar Lights Out

Date: Feb. 28 

Location: SLC Student Lounge, 200 University Ave. W. Waterloo 

Cost: $5 

The Chinese Students’ Association (CSA) and WUSA are teaming up to celebrate CSA’s 50th anniversary with Lunar Lights Out, an event blending Chinese New Year festivities with live music and entertainment. The night kicks off with a live performance by Beechlawn from 8 p.m. – 9:30  p.m., followed by a DJ set from 9:30 p.m. until midnight. Attendees can enjoy mocktails, socialize, and celebrate this milestone event. 

  1. Sensory Saturday at the KWAG

Date: Mar. 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Location: Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, 101 Queen St. N., Kitchener 

Cost: Free 

Distance: 34-minute ION-ride from UW Station 

Sensory Saturdays at the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery (KWAG) offer an inclusive experience designed for neurodiverse visitors, including those with ADHD, ASD, OCD, and Sensory Processing Disorder. The gallery provides a dedicated Sensory Environment with calming tools such as liquid tiles, wiggle chairs, texture tiles, and weighted blankets to help visitors feel comfortable and engaged. This program is open to individuals of all ages and is designed to make art and gallery spaces more accessible 

  1. 2025 Oscars Live at the Princess Twin

Date: Mar 2, 6:30 p.m. 

Location: Princess Cinemas, 46 King St. N., Waterloo 

Cost: Free 

Distance: 20-minute 201 bus-ride from UW station 

Celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night with a free live screening of the 97th Academy Awards at the Princess Twin. The evening begins with a red-carpet event at 6:30 p.m., followed by interactive activities, including an Oscars trivia game and a Predict-the-Winner contest hosted by Josh. The event is first-come, first-served, so arriving early is recommended. The Princess Twin is a licensed venue, allowing attendees to enjoy beverages while watching the awards ceremony on the big screen. 

  Illustration with a magnifying glass spotlighting "Affordable Weekend Adventures" in Waterloo on a red background adorned with stars.

