Affordable weekend adventures (Nov. 13-15)

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Check out one or more of these affordable events.

Fairview Park’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

Enjoy the holiday cheer this Friday at the annual Fairview Park Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration will take place at Promo Court near Entrance 1 of Fairview Park from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and include games, choir singing, a magic show, and, of course, the tree lighting. The event is free and no registration is required. You can find more information on the Fairview Park Mall website here .

Warriors Men’s Hockey vs. York

Join the Warriors men’s hockey team this Friday at 7 p.m. in the CIF Arena to watch them take on the York Lions. Admission is free for UW students. You can tap your WatCard at the gate or register ahead of time here.

Snowflake Bazaar at Breithaupt Centre

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Snowflake Bazaar. The bazaar will be held at the Breithaupt Community Centre and have everything from handmade goods to holiday treats. Check out the Breithaupt Community Centre’s Facebook post for more information.

UW Cooking Club – Kung Fu Panda Cooking Class

Learn some new dishes to show off at your next holiday gathering at this Saturday’s UW Cooking Club Kung Fu Panda Cooking Class. At this class, you will be making pan-fried dumplings, Po’s soupy noodles, and caramelized peaches with vanilla ice cream. Tickets are $25 and classes are held at 19-105 Lexington Rd., Waterloo. You can get tickets for the 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 6 p.m. session on the WUSA events website here .

Warriors Basketball vs. Algoma