Looking for some ways to enjoy your weekend as classes come to an end? Try out some of these affordable adventures happening this weekend.

ESS Nacho Crawl

Eat your way through Uptown this Friday with the ESS Nacho Crawl as part of ESS Mental Health & Wellness Week. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and visits Huether Hotel, Hop House, and Kentucky BBQ. Tickets are $5 for students in the faculty of environment and $10 for students in other faculties. Find out more and get tickets on the WUSA events website here.

Warriors Women’s Hockey vs. Nipissing

Head to the CIF Arena this Friday to cheer on the Warriors Women’s Hockey team as they take on the Nipissing Lakers. The game will start at 7 p.m., and UW students get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving tickets in advance here.

UW Theatre and Performance production of Twelfth Night

Attend one of the UW Theatre and Performance showings of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night this weekend. There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The performances will take place on campus in the Theatre of the Arts at ML. Tickets are $10 for students, $5 for highschoolers, and $15 for general. You can find out more and get tickets on their website here.

Willow River Centre Holiday Market

Top off your shopping with gifts from local artists at the holiday market this Saturday. This market runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Willow River Centre at 243 King St. E., Kitchener. The market is free to attend. You can find out more on the centre’s Instagram post here.

Warriors Basketball vs. Ottawa

Come see both the Warriors basketball teams take on the Ottawa Gee-Gees this Saturday. The women’s team will be playing at 6 p.m. and the men’s at 8 p.m., both at Carl Totzke Court in PAC. UW students get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving tickets in advance here.