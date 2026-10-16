Affordable weekend adventures (Oct. 16-18)

End off reading week with a bang with these fun and affordable events.

Don McCrae Naismith Competition 2026

Jump right into Warriors men’s basketball with the 57th annual Don McCrae Naismith Competition. This pre-season event is happening at PAC on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. The line up for opposing teams includes UBC, McMaster, Windsor and more. UW students can get free admission by either tapping their WatCard on arrival or reserving in advance here.

Warriors Men’s Hockey vs. Guelph

As we get further into the hockey season, come enjoy the home game between Warriors men’s hockey and Guelph this Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be taking place at Columbia Icefield Arena and students can get free admission by tapping their WatCard at the entrance or reserving online here.

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

Join in the celebrations of the Chinese mid-autumn festival this Saturday at the Waterloo Public Library. The event will include live performances, interactive activities, and the opportunity to try traditional moon cakes. This event is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is completely free to attend. Find out more information here.

Vamps + Venom Market

Spend your weekend at the vamps and venom market, and find the perfect final addition to your Halloween costume, or get a tarot card reading on how your next exam will go. Fully embrace the spooky season at this market that specializes in anything with gothic or witchy vibes. The market will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at 44 Gaukel St., Kitchener. Find out more on the Instagram post here.

UWAG Exhibitions

This Friday is a great time to explore some of the arts exhibitions currently on campus. There are two happening this Friday from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Laura Moore’s exhibition Handheld and Abraham Oghobase’s Notes to Self: Offerings on History and Memory. Both exhibitions are located in ECH and are completely free to attend. Find out more info on the exhibitions at the University of Waterloo Art Gallery website here.