Affordable Weekend Adventures (Oct. 2-4)

It’s the first weekend of October! Here are some fun, budget-friendly ways you can enjoy it.

Guided Gallery Tours at Kitchener Waterloo Art Gallery

Spend your Saturday at the Kitchener Waterloo Art Gallery for a free guided tour of their Fall Cycle exhibitions. The exhibition is happening this Saturday from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. Register and find out more here .

FOX Fall Fair

Spend your weekend enjoying the fall vibes at the 2nd Annual Fox Fall Fair. Enjoy live music, explore vendors, including free comic books, and try some fall treats! The fair is happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5p.m. at 640 Queen St. S., Kitchener. Find out more on the Fox Brothers Mini Market’s Instagram post here .

Booktoberfest

Find the perfect cozy read for this fall season at Booktoberfest! This book fair features local authors from every genre and has options for everyone. This fair is happening this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Gaukel Block in Downtown Kitchener. Find out more on the KWWriters’ Instagram post here .

Battle of Waterloo

Get ready to see the Warriors Football team take on our home rivals, the Laurier Golden Hawks. The game is this Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Warrior Field. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and students can get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving in advance here .

Men’s Hockey: Warriors vs. Nipissing Lakers