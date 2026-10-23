Affordable weekend adventures (Oct. 23-25)

With midterms well underway, give yourself a much needed break from studying this weekend with some of these fun and affordable events.

Women’s Hockey Home Opener: Warriors vs. York

Join the Waterloo Warriors women’s hockey team this weekend as they take on the York Lions in this season’s home opener at CIF Arena this Friday at 7 p.m. Students get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving in advance here .

Women’s Hockey: Warriors vs. Ontario Tech

Follow up the Women’s hockey team’s home opener with Saturday’s home game against Ontario Tech. The match starts at CIF Arena at 2:30 p.m. Students get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving in advance here .

Men’s Hockey: Warriors vs. TMU

If you can’t make the earlier games, don’t worry, you can still enjoy Warriors hockey at the men’s home game this Saturday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the CIF arena and students get free admission by either tapping their WatCard at the gate or reserving in advance here.

Treats in the Streets

Start your Halloween early with the Treats in the Streets event this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Explore Uptown Waterloo while trick-or-treating at participating businesses alongside live music. The first 100 people to visit the Uptown Waterloo BIA tent at the corner of King St. and William St. will get a free tote bag. This event is free for anyone to participate and you can find more information here.

Kissing Bridge Art Show