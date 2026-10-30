Affordable weekend adventures (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)

Here are some of our top picks for affordable activities you can do this Halloweekend, from Warriors games to costume contests.

Warriors Volleyball Home Opener

Join the Warriors volleyball teams for their home opener where they will take on the Nipissing Lakers. The women’s team game starts at 6 p.m. and the men’s at 7 p.m. this Friday at the Carl Totzke Court in PAC. Additionally, the first 25 fans to arrive will receive a Sweet Lou’s Cookies coupon. Admission is free for UW students by either showing their WatCard on arrival or reserving in advance here .

Waterloo Vampire Hangout

Looking for a fun and spooky way to spend your Friday night? Check out the Waterloo Vampire Hangout happening this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Waterloo Public Square. This free event includes live music, local artists and a vampire fashion show that you can participate in. No registration is required, but you can find out more information about the event here .

UWDJ gRAVEyard event

This Halloween-themed electronic dance music night is happening right on campus at the Bomber. It runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. this Friday, with live sets from student DJs and a costume contest with prizes. Last call tickets are $20 and you can get them from the WUSA events website here.

Día de los Muertos

Take part in honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed at the Día de los Muertos at Carl Zehr Square, in front of Kitchener City Hall⁣⁣. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and includes music, art, food, performances, and traditions. Everyone is welcome, whether you have celebrated Día de los Muertos before or this is your first time. Find out more about this event at their instagram page here .

Glow-In-The-Dark Pumpkin Painting