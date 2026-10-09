Affordable weekend adventures (Oct. 9-11)

Take some time to enjoy the weekend before you lock in for reading week with some of these affordable events.

Warriors Men’s Hockey vs. York Home Opener

Come cheer on the Warriors Men’s Hockey team at their home opener this Friday at 7 p.m. in the Columbia Icefield Arena. UW students receive free admission to this game by tapping their Watcard at the gate. You can also register online at the ticketing site here.

Horror at the Princess

If you’re a fan of spooky movies, this weekend is the perfect time to visit the Princess Cinemas. As part of their month-long horror films spotlight “Horror at the Princess!”, you can see 28 Days Later on Friday at 9:30 p.m, and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices for non-members are $15.25 per showing and or get a student membership card for $11 per year and get your tickets f$11.25 per showing for members. Students have the option to buy a membership with admission for a total of $23. Find out more about the films and get tickets at their website here .

Willkommen Platz Oktoberfest

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, King St will be transformed into an outdoor Bavarian village between Queens St to Kitchener City Hall for Octoberfest. There will be live performances, music, food, and local vendors for you to explore. Admission is free for the general public. You can find more information here .

Kitchener Market Fall Fair

Get into the fall spirit this Saturday from 7 a.m to 2 p.m at the Kitchener Market Fall Fair. This event includes everything from fall treats, to face painting and free carnival rides. Admission to the fair is free to the general public. It will be held alongside the weekly farmers market at 300 King St E, Kitchener. Find out more at their website here .

Booktoberfest