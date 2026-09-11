Affordable weekend adventures (Sept. 11-13)

Not sure what to do this weekend? Well, there are several ways to explore KW and have fun without spending much. Check out our picks for Sept. 11-13.

Belmont Village Bestival

Celebrate the end of summer at Belmont Village Bestival, a two-day music and arts festival featuring local performers, visual artists and food vendors. The festival takes over Belmont Village in Kitchener this Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12. Performances and interactive entertainment are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, making it an easy way to spend an afternoon or evening exploring local music and art. Full event details can be found on the event’s website.

Black and Gold Day – Waterloo Warriors Soccer

Spend Saturday supporting the Warriors during Black and Gold Day! The women’s soccer team takes on the Algoma Thunderbirds at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s team at 3:15 p.m. Both games take place at Warrior Field, making it easy to catch back-to-back soccer action on campus. Admission is free for UW students. Find more ticket information and full details at the Waterloo Athletics website and calendar.

K-W Knitters’ Fair

Calling all knitters, crocheters and fibre enthusiasts! The annual K-W Knitters’ Fair returns this Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kinsmen and Kiwanis Arenas at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Browse vendors, catch a fashion show at 11 a.m. and learn more about sweater fitting during a presentation at 1 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person, plus applicable fees. Full event details and ticket information can be found on their website.

Queen-Margaret Community Fair

Head to downtown Kitchener on Saturday, Sept. 12 for a free afternoon of live music, art activities, a puppet show, garden tours and more. The Queen-Margaret Community Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 116 Queen St. N. and 101 Queen St. N. Admission is free, with a pay-what-you-can BBQ also available. Full details can be found at the event website.

Waterloo Maker Faire

If you’re interested in invention or hands-on fun, head to Waterloo Public Square on Sunday, Sept. 13 for the Waterloo Maker Faire. The fair will running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a free event featuring hands-on activities, live demonstrations, and exhibits ranging from robotics and coding to art, food, and sustainability. Full event details can be found on the event website.