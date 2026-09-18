Affordable weekend adventures (Sept. 18-20)

Start off the term right and get out this weekend! Here are some picks for fun events happening this weekend that won’t break the bank.

Princess Cinemas Outdoor Movie Screening

Celebrate the 41st anniversary of this Waterloo institution with a free outdoor screening of Buena Vista Social Club. The 1999 documentary, which follows renowned guitarist Ry Cooder, will be screened at 9 p.m. on Princess St. W. Find out more at the event webpage here .

Warriors Homecoming Football Game

Come show off your Warrior spirit at one of the biggest sports events of the year. Cheer on the Waterloo Warriors football team as they face off against the Windsor Lancers this Saturday at 1 p.m. Before the game, there will be a Parking Lot Party at 11:30 a.m. in Lot W, involving food trucks, giveaways, and live music. You can also try recreational classes for free at the Warrior Rec Open House between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., happening in PAC and CIF with classes including yoga and rock climbing. All events are free for students with a valid WatCard, but advance reservations are recommended as tickets go fast. More information can be found here and tickets can be reserved here .

Lumen Festival

Spend your Saturday evening at Waterloo’s beloved annual Lumen Festival, which takes place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout Uptown Waterloo. Experience the intersection of art, light, and tech with installations and live performances at the festival. This event is free and open to the general public. You can find out more here .

Royal Medieval Faire

Get dressed up to attend the 29th annual Royal Medieval Faire in Waterloo Park West, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday. You can witness dramatic sword play, explore vendors selling period-accurate food, and participate in the event’s interactive plot, set in the fictional kingdom of Mearth. Admission is $10 for individuals aged 14 and up, $20 for families, and $5 for children 13 and under. You can find out more at the website here .

46th Annual Waterloo Terry Fox Run/Walk