Affordable weekend adventures (Sept. 25-27)
| September 25, 2026
Take full advantage of this fall weather and attend some of our top picks for affordable events this weekend!
Warriors Women’s Hockey vs. Ontario Tech Exhibition Game
Start off hockey season early by cheering on the Waterloo Warriors as they take on the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in this exhibition game. The match will take place at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 25 at Columbia Icefield Arena. Admission is free for students via advance reservation through the Waterloo Warriors Website, or tapping your Watcard at the gate. Seats are unassigned and parking in Lot X will be free starting at 4:30p.m. Get your tickets and learn more at the event site here.
Forestry Fall Fair
Spend some time in nature at the Forestry Fall Fair, with its self-guided nature walks, crafts, facepainting, and information booths. This is a free event happening on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the Huron Natural Area (801 Trillium Dr, Kitchener, ON). Find out more at the event website here.
Kitchener-Waterloo Society of Artists Art Festival
Part of the City of Kitchener of Culture Days, this event features a silent auction, live painting, interactive demonstrations, and free art workshops. Happening from 1pm to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday at 44 Gaukel Creative Workspace. Admission is free and workshop registration is available here.
King StrEATery Food Truck Festival
Spend your Sunday at a food truck festival in Downtown Kitchener, with over 15 food trucks and free events happening all day. The festival will take place at 300 King St E, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Local artisan vendors, free dance classes and live music will be featured at the event. Admission is free and more information can be found on the event website here.