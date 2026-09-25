Affordable weekend adventures (Sept. 25-27)

Take full advantage of this fall weather and attend some of our top picks for affordable events this weekend!

Warriors Women’s Hockey vs. Ontario Tech Exhibition Game

Start off hockey season early by cheering on the Waterloo Warriors as they take on the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks in this exhibition game. The match will take place at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 25 at Columbia Icefield Arena. Admission is free for students via advance reservation through the Waterloo Warriors Website, or tapping your Watcard at the gate. Seats are unassigned and parking in Lot X will be free starting at 4:30p.m. Get your tickets and learn more at the event site here .

Forestry Fall Fair

Spend some time in nature at the Forestry Fall Fair, with its self-guided nature walks, crafts, facepainting, and information booths. This is a free event happening on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10:00am to 1:00pm in the Huron Natural Area (801 Trillium Dr, Kitchener, ON). Find out more at the event website here .

Kitchener-Waterloo Society of Artists Art Festival

Part of the City of Kitchener of Culture Days, this event features a silent auction, live painting, interactive demonstrations, and free art workshops. Happening from 1pm to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday at 44 Gaukel Creative Workspace. Admission is free and workshop registration is available here .

King StrEATery Food Truck Festival