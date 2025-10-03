Affordable weekend adventures

I’ve been trying to find fun weekend plans that don’t drain my bank account, and this week I stumbled across some events that feel perfect for a low-cost adventure in Waterloo.

On Saturday, October 4, I’m planning to check out the Haunted Harvest Market at 44 Gaukel block downtown, running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vibe sounds like a mix of cozy autumn farmer’s market and spooky-season fun, something I can definitely get behind in October. Plus, it’s only a 23 minute ION ride from UW station, so I don’t have to stress about finding a ride or spending extra on gas. I can already picture grabbing a hot apple cider, wandering around through local vendor stalls, and maybe picking up some small fall décor for my apartment.

Then on Sunday, October 5, I want to head over to the K-W Central Art Walk, running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 210 Waterloo Street, about a 30 minute ride on the 12 bus from campus. I love the idea of strolling through artists’ studios, seeing what people are working on, and maybe finding a unique print or handmade piece to hang in my room. It feels like a nice way to experience the creative side of Waterloo without breaking the budget.

Between cozy fall market vibes and exploring local art, this weekend looks like the perfect mix of seasonal and cultural.