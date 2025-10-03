  • Banner recruiting participants with possible color vision deficiency for a research study involving RCAF pilots. Includes study details, session info, compensation, eligibility, and contact information over red and gray dots with a jet image.

Affordable weekend adventures

Emma Danesh

| October 3, 2025

I’ve been trying to find fun weekend plans that don’t drain my bank account, and this week I stumbled across some events that feel perfect for a low-cost adventure in Waterloo.

On Saturday, October 4, I’m planning to check out the Haunted Harvest Market at 44 Gaukel block downtown, running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vibe sounds like a mix of cozy autumn farmer’s market and spooky-season fun, something I can definitely get behind in October. Plus, it’s only a 23 minute ION ride from UW station, so I don’t have to stress about finding a ride or spending extra on gas. I can already picture grabbing a hot apple cider, wandering around through local vendor stalls, and maybe picking up some small fall décor for my apartment.

Then on Sunday, October 5, I want to head over to the K-W Central Art Walk, running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 210 Waterloo Street, about a 30 minute ride on the 12 bus from campus. I love the idea of strolling through artists’ studios, seeing what people are working on, and maybe finding a unique print or handmade piece to hang in my room. It feels like a nice way to experience the creative side of Waterloo without breaking the budget.

Between cozy fall market vibes and exploring local art, this weekend looks like the perfect mix of seasonal and cultural.

Share this story

  • A pink background with abstract wavy lines. In the center, there is a white, brushed-textured rectangle containing the text "Arts & Life." Below the rectangle is the "Imprint" logo with the tagline "Your Stories, Your Voice." Subtle hints of UW business themes provide an unexpected twist.

    Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures

    Emma Danesh

    | October 3, 2025

  • Illustration with a magnifying glass spotlighting "Affordable Weekend Adventures" in Waterloo on a red background adorned with stars. The "Imprint" logo is positioned at the bottom right.

    Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures

    Emma Danesh

    | October 3, 2025

  • Large black "University of Waterloo" sign in front of yellow umbrellas and patio tables, with a tall, beige rectangular building and green trees in the background—perfect for checking library hours or relaxing between study sessions.

    Campus News, News

    UW staff returning to office five days a week in 2026

    Angela Li

    | October 2, 2025